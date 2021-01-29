iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,940 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 127,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.18.

