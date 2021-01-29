iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,657,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

