iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after acquiring an additional 656,579 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,932,000 after acquiring an additional 324,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,309,000 after acquiring an additional 261,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.63 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

