iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $214.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $219.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

