iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $41,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $219.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

