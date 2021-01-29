iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.59. 117,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

