iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $250.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

