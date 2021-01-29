iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.36. The stock had a trading volume of 102,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,097. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.