iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Aperimus Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aperimus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 19.9% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aperimus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,855,018. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $217.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.