iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,855,018. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

