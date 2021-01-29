iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $39,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.89. 1,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.37. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.