iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Lowered by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $27,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after buying an additional 2,027,792 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,541,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,788,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,071,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,464,000.

IWS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.32. 2,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,423. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

