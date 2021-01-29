iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,724 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,421 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after purchasing an additional 485,600 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

