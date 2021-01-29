iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

IVE traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.48. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

