iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,215. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $91.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

