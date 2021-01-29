iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.24

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.24 and last traded at $128.18, with a volume of 11309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,518,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

