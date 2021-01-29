IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Gap Down to $0.84

Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.78. IT Tech Packaging shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 118,230 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

About IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

