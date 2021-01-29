Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) Shares Down 2%

Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) shares dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 11,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 19,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$34.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49.

Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Itasca Capital Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company was formerly known as Kobex Capital Corp. and changed its name to Itasca Capital Ltd. in June 2016. Itasca Capital Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

