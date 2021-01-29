IXT Market Cap Tops $294,446.80 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One IXT token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IXT has a total market capitalization of $294,446.80 and approximately $136.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IXT has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IXT Token Profile

IXT is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

