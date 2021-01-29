J. Chad Brown Sells 8,229 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $519,908.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $893,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NSTG stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.03. The stock had a trading volume of 582,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

