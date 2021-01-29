J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.14% of J2 Global worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,383,000 after buying an additional 364,456 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 333,241 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 41.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 682,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,883 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,465,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $107.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

