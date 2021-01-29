James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 129,104 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1,439.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,104 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $18,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,697 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,360,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.31. 3,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.93. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.