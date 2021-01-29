James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 15,101 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

