James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 20,907 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $1,639,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 505,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,281. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

