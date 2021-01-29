James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 3,443 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,089,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $88.86.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

