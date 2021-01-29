James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Shares of ABT traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $124.07. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.