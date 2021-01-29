James Investment Research Inc. Has $10.58 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI traded down $9.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.54. 13,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,788. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

