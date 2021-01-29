James Investment Research Inc. Invests $15.37 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $147.00. 2,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,259. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.