James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 53,489 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 23,563.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,489 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in NextEra Energy by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 57,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,572,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76. The company has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

