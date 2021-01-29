James Investment Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 45,123 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. 339,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,565,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

