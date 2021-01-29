James Investment Research Inc. Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,183 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,230 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Darrell & King LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 349,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,850,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $65.92. 69,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,050,142. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

