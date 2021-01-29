James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,589 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.60. 43,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.00. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.56 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

