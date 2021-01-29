James Investment Research Inc. Sells 7,395 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.20. 13,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average of $126.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

