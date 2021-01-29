James Investment Research Inc. Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $32,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.93. 18,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,808. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

