Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,120 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.53 and a 200 day moving average of $142.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.