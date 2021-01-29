Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 9,389 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 114,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 28.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.