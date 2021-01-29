Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter.

VRP stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

