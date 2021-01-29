Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,670 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 87,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $122.12 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $125.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.98.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

