Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 150.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group stock opened at $901.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $894.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $851.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.05 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $951.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

