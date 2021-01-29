Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW opened at $371.91 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.43.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

