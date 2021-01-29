Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 860.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 631.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 596,986 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 720.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 482,338 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 357,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 170.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 290,225 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 111,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $6,040,863.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,922,967 shares in the company, valued at $158,892,486.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,022,976 shares of company stock valued at $59,928,423. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

