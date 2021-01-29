Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dover by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $130.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.