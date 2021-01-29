Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 184.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Argus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

J stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

