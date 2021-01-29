Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after buying an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $65,734,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 232.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 409,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

