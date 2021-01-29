Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,170.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,179.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,049.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.77 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.