Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of eBay by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of eBay by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,855 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

