Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 91,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

