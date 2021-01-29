Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817,229 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,310 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $404,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.93.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

