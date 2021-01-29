Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262,078 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Wipro by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 41.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

NYSE WIT opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Investec lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.