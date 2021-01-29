Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $8.22 Million in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $161.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 848.99 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $182.74.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,938 shares of company stock worth $44,561,866. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

